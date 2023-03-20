Posted: Mar 20, 2023 3:30 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2023 3:36 PM

Garrett Giles

Mike Lessard, Chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, passes unexpectedly on Monday morning.

In a statement released by Alexander Johnson, the WCGOP’s Acting Chairman, he said:

“Mike was loved by many and worked hard to include others and inspire others to get involved. He will be truly missed and your prayers are both appreciated and encouraged.”

Arrangements have not been made at this time. Monday evening’s WCGOP meeting has been cancelled. There are no plans to cancel or postpone the WCGOP convention scheduled for Saturday, March 25th.

“… I think this tragic loss presents a point for us all to pause and reflect on how short life really is,” Johnson said. “In the beginning, God made man in His image, and it was good, therefore we should continually strive to find the good in everyone. We will never agree on everything but we can fight for truth without fighting one another. My prayer is that the loss of Mike serves as a reminder that we are on the same team and that we should never take for granted those that God has placed in our life…”

State Senator Julie Daniels of Bartlesville had this to say about Mr. Lessard in a Facebook post on Monday:

"Mike was a blessing to his church, his Republican Party and to each individual with whom he came in contact. He was gentle, generous, selfless and kind... Mike Lessard was a Christian gentleman. We need more like him."

Photo courtesy: Senator Julie Daniels