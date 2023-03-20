News
Osage County
Posted: Mar 20, 2023 3:19 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2023 3:19 PM
Osage County Expired Medicine Drop-off Locations
Dalton Spence
The Osage County Health Department has announced five places you can drop off unused or expired medication. Unused and expired medication can be dangerous and potentially deadly especially if it falls into the wrong hands.
The Five locations include the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and WAH-ZHA-ZHI Health Center in Pawhuska, the Skiatook Police Department, Fairfax Pharmacy and Hominy Drug and Gift.
