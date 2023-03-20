Posted: Mar 20, 2023 1:41 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2023 1:44 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly meeting and approved to remove the interim tag on Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore. Giving stability to the position, Moore had been serving as the interim tourism director since April 2022.

The commissioners approved to sign an interlocal agreement with the city of Barnsdall to assist the city in maintenance of street system where the agreement ends on June 30, 2023.

The commissioners meet every Monday at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska at 10 a.m.