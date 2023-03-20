Posted: Mar 20, 2023 9:59 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2023 10:06 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners approved software for identification card software, among other items during a brief Monday-meeting.

The Commissioners approved a technical software agreement for Datacard Entrust Adaptive Issuance Identification Card software. Jerry Kelley with Washington County Emergency Management submitted the agreement.

Commissioner Mitch Antle goes over the agreement.

The Commissioners also acknowledged the receipt of several items.