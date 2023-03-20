Posted: Mar 20, 2023 9:29 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2023 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

Arvest Bank will host an open house at its Colonial branch location at 2651 SE Washington Blvd. from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

The public is invited to join Arvest associates to celebrate the bank’s newly updated branch.

The bank recently underwent renovation to provide an improved banking experience. The updates include a complete remodel of the interior of the branch, as well as the addition of the new ATMs with Live Teller, which have been in use since August.

For more information on the open house, please call 918-337-3435.