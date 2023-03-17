Posted: Mar 17, 2023 3:09 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2023 3:09 PM

Dalton Spence

The 58th Annual Delaware Pow Wow will be continuing this May 26-28 at the Fall-Leaf Family Campgrounds in Copan. Exciting events all three days with Gourd dance taking place all three days. Saturday will have a men vs women football game as well as a frybread contest. Sunday rounds out with a church service, turtle racing and more.

If you are interested in being a vendor, contact Erica Zunigha at Erica.Magee33@gmail.com