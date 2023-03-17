Posted: Mar 17, 2023 9:53 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2023 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

Representative John B. Kane and Senator Julie Daniels appeared on this week's episode of CAPITOL CALL powered by Phillips 66 on Friday.

Both lawmakers again thanked voters for voting down SQ 820 which would have legalized marijuana for recreational use. Daniels and Kane both said the failure of the State Question now allows lawmakers to get their arms around the now-legal medical marijuana issue so as to better protect the public and ensure that foreign entities can have no hand in the ownership of land where marijuana grows are in business.

Representative Kane brought up House Bill 1028, in which school district personnel shall be prohibited from using corporal punishment on students any student identified with special needs. The House voted it down.

Kane explained that there are only about 19 schools in the state that allow coproral punishment and, in those schools, it is up to the parents as to whether they would allow their child would be subjected to corporal punishment. Kane voted against the prohibition and that he does not equate corporal punishment with abuse saying,"There are many laws against abuse."

Senator Daniels urged listeners and viewers to go to her Facebook page to see how they can help convince the federal government to negotiate an affordable price for water supply storage on Copan Lake.

Senator Daniels urged listeners and viewers to go to her Facebook page to see how they can help convince the federal government to negotiate an affordable price for water supply storage on Copan Lake.

Daniels said, "We have been working towards this goal for 20 years and thought it was resolved in 2020. Ironically, we are in a period of drought similar to that of 2001-2002 - when we first started on this project!" She added, "You can help us finally succeed in securing additional water supply at a price utility customers can afford. The Corps of Engineers. has the discretion to charge Bartlesville up to $2,000 per acre foot of water storage. Our latest water contract for Hulah storage in 2020 was about $80.00 per acre foot. It's a difference of some $10 million. Submit your comments by MARCH 21."

