Posted: Mar 17, 2023 9:19 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2023 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to 'Explore Bartlesville Art' on March 24 and 25, 2023.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Fred Cook with the Bartlesville Art Association said the organization is excited to celebrate the 71st year anniversary as one of the premier arts organization in the area by presenting our 2nd Annual ART-Full Day in the ‘Ville!

Student Art Exhibit & Sale Friday, March 24th from 6 – 7:30 pm.

Artists’ reception at the BAA, 500 S. Dewey Ave., next to the Price Tower. Come check out the artwork and meet some of these awesome young artists. Also visit with several of the artists whose private art studios are on the Saturday tour.

Saturday, March 25th 10am – 4pm Student Art Exhibit & Sale continues at the BAA.

Art Studio Tours Saturday, March 25th from 10am to 4pm.

Tour the private art studios of these 12 amazing BAA artists for a first hand look at their creative processes. Various artworks will be available for sale.

CHERYL BRYAN – Watercolorist

CATHY CASAD – Oil Painter / Watercolorist

MAURICE CASAD – Ceramics

JARRETT COWDEN – Oil Painter

BRAD GLOCK – Woodturner

STEVEN GRAHAM – Acrylic Painter, Boomerang & Costume Designer

AMY JENKINS – Watercolorist

CAROLYN MOCK – Oil Painter

JANET ODDEN – Acrylic Painter/Watercolorist

STEVE RUSSELL – Oil Painter

ANNE SPOON – Oil Painter

CRIS SUNDQUIST – Oil Painter

Studio locations will be published in a tour brochure available at the BAA beginning Monday, March 20 from 11am – 3pm.

Cost is $10 to attend the Student Art Exhibit Reception on Friday evening and includes the tour brochure with the Saturday Art Studio locations.

Cost is $5 for only the tour brochure with the Saturday Art Studio locations.

Buy tickets below or purchase the brochure in person at the BAA starting on Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24 from 11 am – 3 pm.

On tour day, Saturday, March 25, you can buy a brochure with locations starting at 9:00 am at the BAA.

The Student Art Exhibit and Sale is free and open to the public on Saturday, March 25 from 10 am – 4 pm.

Bartlesville Art Association is a not-for-profit 501(c) organization nestled in the heart of the downtown arts district in the one-story building next to the Price Tower. Entrance and parking are in back.