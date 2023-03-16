Posted: Mar 16, 2023 4:48 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2023 4:48 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners approved a 2023 Ford Explorer for the price of $67,725 for the Sheriff’s Office.

The commissioners also approved to surplus an ice machine, echo weed eater, JD brush hog, telex wireless receiver, a popcorn machine and refrigerator because they were not able to be located during the fairgrounds turnover audit in December 2022.

The commissioners also allowed gratis for Bucking for Briar, a benefit bronc ridiing event at the fairgrounds on May 27.

The commissioners meet every Monday at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska at 10 a.m.