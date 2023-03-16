Posted: Mar 16, 2023 10:55 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2023 3:22 PM

Dalton Spence

The Help Works Food Pantry located in Pawhuska is the only food pantry in Osage County that is opened five days a week and says donations are always helpful.

Hunter Hansen with Help Works says there are a couple different ways you can give or receive.

Any type of donations helps. Canned goods or frozen goods will help. The Food Bank has freezers to make sure the food does not go bad.

Hansen says if you would like to give a cash donation here how you do it.

The Food Pantry is open to anyone who lives in Osage County. You must bring proof of residency and a picture ID. Located at 219 Lincoln Ave. in Pawhuska.