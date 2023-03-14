Posted: Mar 14, 2023 6:34 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2023 6:35 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska City Council met in its monthly meeting and voted to approve to reduce the number of residential trash days from four days a week to one which will be on Wednesday.

Commercial trash days will continue to be Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Mike McCartney, director of the chamber of commerce, gave an update on businesses that have recently opened businesses in Pawhuska.

The City Council meet the second Tuesday of every month at 5:30 at the Pawhuska Community Center.