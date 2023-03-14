Posted: Mar 14, 2023 12:12 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2023 12:12 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Health Department announced on its Facebook page that they are looking for volunteers in the recovery stage from substance use and/or mental illness that would be interested in sharing their story publicly.

You would need to reside in Osage County. If you are interested, reach out to Brandi Harris at 405.372.8200, or email her at brandi.harris@health.ok.gov