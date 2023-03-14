Posted: Mar 14, 2023 8:48 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2023 8:53 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Visitors to Bartlesville, or residents who want to bop around town, can now go on a tour that takes you to notable locations in the area related to a movie filmed in Northeast Oklahoma.

VisitBartlesville.com has an August Osage County self-guided tour, where notable locations from the film are featured on a digital map.

You can look to see where George Clooney and Meryl Streep stayed when in Bartlesville, where the movie filmed in the area and where the stars ate – along with other locations.

LINK TO THE TOUR