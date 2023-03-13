Posted: Mar 13, 2023 10:27 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2023 11:52 AM

Tom Davis

City Engineer Michah Siemers, City Clerk Jason Muninger and Airport Director appeared on Monday on CITY MATTERS on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1 and KWONTV.com.

Michah Siemers announced that 6 proposals have been received by the city regarding usage for the First Christian Church build downtown, but did not reveal the businesses or individuals involved with the proposals.

City Clerk Jason Muninger announced a new sales tax collection mark for the month of March exceeding the old record by 15%. Muninger also announced the first figures received from the newly enacted use taxes from internet sales which is at S445,000.Muninger said the number reflect February's collection and an estimate for March.

Airport Director Mike Richardson announced the restoration work on the airport's apron is finished. The project used government funds to complete. Richardson also teased that a new fly-in could be coming to Bartlesville later this years. Details will be released at a later date.