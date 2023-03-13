Posted: Mar 13, 2023 9:58 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2023 10:09 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled Monday-meeting and approved a five-year improvement plan for roads county-wide.

The commissioners reviewed a resolution about a five-year county improvement plan for roads and bridges coming from the Circuit Engineering District.

Commissioners Mitch Antle and Mike Dunlap both talked about the criteria and said they liked what they saw.

The Commissioners also approved a standard form of agreement between the Board of Commissioners and McAnaw Construction for the new Washington County Emergency Management warehouse and command facility on Bison Road.

This was a continuation of the agreement after McAnaw was previously announced as the construction manager for the project.