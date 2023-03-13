Posted: Mar 13, 2023 5:38 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2023 5:51 AM

Tom Davis

The weather was a bit chilly , but the reception was warm on Saturday as a new business in Ochelata opened.

The farmer's market known as FARM-acy Barn to Table held the grand opening for its storefront Saturday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local and county dignitaries in front of customers and well-wishers.