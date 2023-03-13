Posted: Mar 13, 2023 12:00 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2023 11:28 AM

Tom Davis

KGGF 690 AM and KRIG 104.9 FM are proud to host the 7th Annual Inter-State Farm and Home Show, presented by Bartlett Co-op Association, Friday, March 24th from 1pm to 7 pm and Saturday, March 25th from 8:30am to 4pm, at Nellis Hall on the Coffeyville Community College Campus.

With free admission, you will come into contact with vendors from throughout the region. From the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, home décor, lifestyle services, or tasty treats, this is a must-visit show. Many vendors will have cash and carry items, door prizes and special show discounts.

KGGF and KRIG will be giving away two Branson prize packages along with tickets to Kansas City, Eureka Springs, Oklahoma City and more. Each day a $500 cash prize will be given away!

KGGF 690, KWON 1400/93.3/95.1, and KRIG 104.9 will be broadcasting live. Meet local radio personalities, Charles Moll and Charles Miller from Tech Talk, and Larry Glass from Green Country Gardener.

The Inter-State Farm and Home Show is presented by KRIG, KGGF and Bartlett Co-op Association. Major Sponsors Include: KRIG, KGGF, Romans Chevrolet, Romans Outdoor Power, Go Bob Pipe & Supply, Quality Motors and Quality Toyota See Products & Services from: Advanced Physical Therapy, Advantage Carpet Care, Allergy Solutions, American Family Insurance-Linda Frazier Agency, American Heritage Beef Co., Antiques & Collectibles -Dewey, Ashlynn Nicole’s Boutique, Autumn Exteriors, Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, Bartlett Coop, Begay’s Navajo Jewelry, Billie’s Health Food Center, Caney Ag Service, Cask & Grove LLC, Cedar Farm BCS, Cerious Rolls LLC, Climate Shield Home Exteriors, Coffeyville Historical/Coffeyville Reawaking, Coffeyville Feed & Farm, Commercial Bank, Community Builders, Cooperative Credit Union, Craft Body Scan, Cutco Cutlery, Dewey Civic Association, Eggbert’s, Eubanks Equipment, Fellowship of Christian Farmers, Inc., Green Acres Garden Center and Floral, Gunnar’s Wheated Bourbon, H & R Block, Hearing Life, Heritage Homes Realty, Hough Homes, Independence Farm Bureau/Anna Lawless Agent, K&O Valley View Farms, KVELL LLC, L2 Realty Inc, LeafFilter Gutter Protection, Lewis Cattle Oilers, LPL Painting & Company, Linger Longer Antiques & Soda Shoppe, Lucas Metal Works LLC, Mary Kay Cosmetics-Kathy Langley, Medicalodges, Melissa Kastler Scentsy, Moore Water Treatment, Moxie on 2nd, North Star Metal Works, Oklahoma Soybean Board, Olson’s Ace Hardware, Orcheln Farm & Home Store, Party Rock Entertainment, Photos by Lora, Prairieland Partners, Pro-Ag Services, Quality Structures, Bun Builders, Shelter Insurance - Lacey Hodges, Signature Homestyles and Fragrance-Cathy Thompson, Sommers Custom Cabinets, Southern Kansas Wood Stove, Strimple Outdoor Power, Superior Sleep Experience, Swim’n Holes of Oklahoma, Swortwood Development, Tastefully Simple, T-Bar Mercantile, The Great Exchange Flea Market, The Lighthouse Outreach Center, Thomas Leathers Farmers Insurance Agency, Twin Spur Western Outfitters, Visit Coffeyville, Washington County Historical Society - The Dewey Hotel, Wyldewood Cellars, Yoders Construction, Inc, and more!