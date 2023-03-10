Posted: Mar 10, 2023 7:12 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2023 7:12 AM

Tom Davis

WaCongressman Josh Brecheen issued the following statement after speaking on the House floor and voting in favor of H.J. Res. 27 to overturn Biden’s unconstitutional “water of the United States” (WOTUS) rule.

Watch Congressman Brecheen’s floor remarks here.

“Article 1, Section I of the Constitution says that all legislative powers are to be vested in the Congress, not the President. The Biden Administration’s WOTUS rule is the perfect example of the administrative state running amok. This rule negatively impacts private property owners, small businesses, farmers, and ranchers in Oklahoma and across the country,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.

“Regulatory costs are a hidden tax and now expected to be at least $2 trillion, according to the Competitive Enterprise Institute. If you think of regulation as a tax, it would come out to more than $14,000 per family. Congress has the authority and duty to rein in the regulatory state and that’s why we must overturn President Biden’s unconstitutional WOTUS rule,” Congressman Brecheen concluded.