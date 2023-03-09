Posted: Mar 09, 2023 4:47 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2023 4:47 PM

Chase McNutt

A defendant who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man at a north Tulsa convenience store parking lot was sentenced today in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

“The defendant callously chased down, shot and killed the victim, who was simply sweeping trash from a convenience store parking lot” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Marquelon Johnson will serve a 25-year prison sentence for taking this man’s life. I’m thankful for our law enforcement partners and Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Snow for ensuring Johnson was brought to justice for this heinous crime.”

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Marquelon Dakarai Johnson, 22, of Okmulgee, to 300 months in federal prison for second degree murder. Following his release from prison, he will serve five years on supervised release.