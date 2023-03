Posted: Mar 09, 2023 3:25 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2023 3:25 PM

Dalton Spence

Barnsdall FFA is hosting a blood drive on March 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barnsdall High School Lower Gym.

People who have a clean health record and are between the ages of 16-60 you are encouraged to come.

To schedule your appointment, you can visit RedCrossBlood.ord and enter the code “barnsdallhigh” or call 1-800-733-2767.