Dalton Spence

The full Senate has approved legislation to create a statewide sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) coordinator. Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, is the author of SB 993 which she says will ensure greater access to nurses who have specialized training for conducting exams following sexual assaults.

Floyd says, “A statewide coordinator will ensure best practices are being used for these exams, and it will give more sexual assault victims access to nurses who are uniquely qualified to treat a very vulnerable patient group.

“SANE nurses are trained to avoid further traumatizing individuals as they work to help collect critical forensic evidence,” Floyd continues. “This position would be particularly important in rural Oklahoma. These are parts of the state that may not have nurses with this specialized training, so in order to be seen by a SANE nurse, they have to travel several hours. Having more well-trained SANE nurses will help us better assist sexual assault victims throughout our state.”

The measure now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration. SB 993 will be carried by principal House author, Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa.