Posted: Mar 09, 2023 10:44 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2023 10:44 AM

Tom Davis

Project Tribute is distributing 500 stop the bleed kits on March 11th in Nowata, Osage, and Washington County.

The Lyon foundation , Refuge Medical, and Project Tribute Foundation coordinated a $22,000 donation from the Lyon Foundation and an $9,000 discount from Refuge Medical. These funds are allowing the Project Tribute Foundation Team the ability to serve every first responder in these three counties.

Pick up Locations:

Project Tribute Foundation – 4200 SE Adams Road Suite B Bartlesville, OK 74006

Nowata Fire Station – 425 S Cedar St Nowata, OK 74048

Osage County Sheriff's Office Training Center - 900 St Paul Ave Pawhuska, OK 74056