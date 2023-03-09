Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Traffic Alert: US 75 Near Eastland Shopping Center

Posted: Mar 09, 2023

Project Tribute to Distribute 500 Stop-The-Bleed Kits

Tom Davis
Project Tribute is distributing 500 stop the bleed kits on March 11th in Nowata, Osage, and Washington County.
 
The Lyon foundation , Refuge Medical, and Project Tribute Foundation coordinated a $22,000 donation from the Lyon Foundation and an $9,000 discount from Refuge Medical. These funds are allowing the Project Tribute Foundation Team the ability to serve every first responder in these three counties.
 
Pick up Locations:
 
Project Tribute Foundation – 4200 SE Adams Road Suite B Bartlesville, OK 74006
Nowata Fire Station – 425 S Cedar St Nowata, OK 74048 
Osage County Sheriff's Office Training Center - 900 St Paul Ave Pawhuska, OK 74056
 
May be an image of 12 people and text that says 'Gributr PUL CONTADT REFUGE MEDICAL PROJECT: Bleed Kit Distribution CONTEE STEONENS Join us in distributing Refuge Medical's individual bleeding prevention kits to local first responders the Nowata, Osage, and Washington County districts. Saturday- March 11, 2023 11am 1pm PAF Project Tribute Foundation'

