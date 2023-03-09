Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Washington County

Posted: Mar 09, 2023 10:24 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2023 10:24 AM

FARM-acy Barn to Table Market Opens in Ochelata

Tom Davis
Your very own little Caney Valley area farmers market is now a legitimately recognized Oklahoma farmers market!  
 
Businesswoman Birdgette Nichols says the name is rather unique...FARM-acy...a play on words.
 
FARM-acy Barn to Table Market is opening a storefront and they want to celebrate with you. The ribbon-cutting ceremony with local and county dignitaries is Saturday, March 11th at 10am at 205 S. Ochelata Street, Ochelata, Ok.
 
Day of Events:

8 am - 2 pm Mercantile Open for Business
9 am - 2 pm Spring Farmers Market (outdoors)
10 am Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
11 am Lunch Concession Cookout
1 pm Seed Starting Workshop by Heartland Homestead Families
2 pm Grow Your Own Backyard Vineyard Workshop with OSU’s Wine & Grape expert Aaron Essaray.

 

 

