Posted: Mar 09, 2023 10:24 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2023 10:24 AM
FARM-acy Barn to Table Market Opens in Ochelata
Tom Davis
Your very own little Caney Valley area farmers market is now a legitimately recognized Oklahoma farmers market!
Businesswoman Birdgette Nichols says the name is rather unique...FARM-acy...a play on words.
FARM-acy Barn to Table Market is opening a storefront and they want to celebrate with you. The ribbon-cutting ceremony with local and county dignitaries is Saturday, March 11th at 10am at 205 S. Ochelata Street, Ochelata, Ok.
Day of Events:
8 am - 2 pm Mercantile Open for Business
9 am - 2 pm Spring Farmers Market (outdoors)
10 am Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
11 am Lunch Concession Cookout
1 pm Seed Starting Workshop by Heartland Homestead Families
2 pm Grow Your Own Backyard Vineyard Workshop with OSU’s Wine & Grape expert Aaron Essaray.
