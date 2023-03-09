Posted: Mar 09, 2023 9:37 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2023 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to shop and support local natives American artists!

Apperaing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, McKenzie Loffer, Marketing Director for the Delaware Tribe of Indians, invited everyone to the Native American Art Market on Saturday, March 11, at the Johnstone-Sayre Building at 100 SW Frank Phillips Blvd on the 2nd and 3rd floor.

McKenzie sad there will also be an NDN taco sale will also be happening to support out title VI elders program during the event.

The Delaware Tribe is also hosting "Battle of the Breads" on March 25, at the tribal center at 5100 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville.

You are invited to come and taste the delicious variety of ways Frybread can be served while shopping artisan and vendor booths!

Competing in Battle of the Breads automatically makes you a vendor. Entry fee is $75, contestants keep all proceeds from food sales. Winners will be voted for the following categories Best Protein, Best Dessert, and Most Creative. Set up can begin at 9:30 AM the morning of event.