Posted: Mar 08, 2023 3:49 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2023 4:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools (DPS) introduces an $8.1-million bond proposal, which would provide funds for district-wide projects.

Building a new roof at Dewey Elementary School is one of the projects on the list. Constructing a new parking lot behind the high school gym for student and event parking is included in the proposed school bond.

DPS hopes to relocate and construct a new bus yard and garage. Getting new interior classroom doors and windows at all school sites and the cafeteria (to include exterior doors also) would be a priority.

When it comes to sports, DPS is looking to construct a new football and track entrance on the east side to include concession stands and restrooms. They have a desire to resurface the track as well. Improving the high school gym's interior is a must for DPS, too.

Voters in the Dewey Public Schools District will have a chance to vote on the bond proposal on Tuesday, April 4. The last day to register for this election is Friday, March 10.

To register, click here.