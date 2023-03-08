Posted: Mar 08, 2023 9:49 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2023 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

The Senate unanimously approved Senate Bill 187 Tuesday. The bill, authored by Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, increases the amount birth mothers can receive for living and transportation expenses through the adoption process.

The limit is currently $1,000, but SB 187 would raise it to $3,500.

“This increase doesn’t cost the state any money as costs are paid for by the adoptive parents, their attorney, or a child-placing agency assisting the birth mother with these expenses,” Burns said.

SB 187 can be considered next by the House of Representatives. Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader is the principal House author.