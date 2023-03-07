Posted: Mar 07, 2023 9:57 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2023 9:58 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners approved a scope of work document, which will make some improvements to the Washington County Detention Center during their regular Monday meeting.

Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland gave a presentation about an agreement with I-CON Systems to upgrade some of the detention center's toilets.

Copeland said this will save on water use and will stop the flooding when the toilets are flushed multiple times. Copeland also said they should cut down on attempts to flush items down the toilets.

Commissioner Mitch Antle talks with Copeland about the upgrades.

The Washington County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at the Commissioners’ Meeting Room in downtown Bartlesville.