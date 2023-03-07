Posted: Mar 07, 2023 8:49 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2023 8:50 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville High School Pom squad last weekend earned the program's first national title in a jazz category, giving the programs a total of 4 national titles.

The goal coming into nationals was Top 5, but they came away with :

-1st in Jazz *choreographed by Coach Chelsea Collins

-3rd in Pom and The Innovative Choreography award *choreographed by Coach Stephanie Stewart

-5th in Hip Hop *choreographed by Coach Michella Wilson