Posted: Mar 06, 2023 8:23 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2023 8:23 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville City Council met for their monthly meeting on Monday evening, but it started a little late due to a special Bartlesville Education Authority meeting that took place beforehand. The last time this committee had met was all the way back in 2021.

As for the City Council, they had several items they approved while navigating a lengthy agenda. One main item that some residents were concerned over was in reference to planned unit development (PUDs) taking place on Oak Wood Addition and Northeast Quarter of section 22 just south of Nowata Rd. Both were approved.

Some of the citizens wanted to know about the timeline of the building of the units, and here is Lance Windel of Arcadian housing with his answer.

Windel was speaking on behalf of the amendment to an existing PUD and its restrictions.