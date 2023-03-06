Posted: Mar 06, 2023 7:41 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2023 7:44 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man was taken into custody over the weekend for allegedly driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a deputy sheriff.

According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), 48-year-old Monolito Stark was arrested around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. A deputy was called to California Creek on County Road 413 north of County Road 19 for a car stuck in a ditch. The deputy found Stark in the driver seat with his head slumped forward. Stark had indicators of being intoxicated and admitted to drinking intoxicating beverages. He was arrested and transported to the Nowata County Jail.

The reports state that Stark became belligerent and uncooperative at the jail. The deputy attempted to get control of Stark. A set of keys fell to the floor during the tussle and Stark grabbed them to stab the deputy with a single key. A taser was used to get Stark under control. Stark was later booked without further incident.

Stark has past prior convictions for assault and battery on a police officer, assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon, escaping the Nowata County Jail, and other convictions.

Stark posted a $10,000 bond and was released.