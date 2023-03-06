Posted: Mar 06, 2023 7:14 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2023 7:14 PM

Dalton Spence

The Dewey City Council met for its monthly meeting and gave an update about its recycling program.

The proposed idea is to have several recycling boxes lined up near each other at certain points that will recycle different items.

City Manager Kevin Trease says the hope is to cut down how much waste gets sent to the landfill.

The plan for when pick up is the first and third Monday’s of the month as well as one Saturday.