Posted: Mar 06, 2023 2:59 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2023 2:59 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met in a new place this week. Instead of meeting at the Women’s Building at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska, the commissioners will now meet at the OSU Extension Center.

Commissioner Charlie Cartwright on why the commissioners made the change.

The commissioners will meet at the Extension Building at Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. next Monday.

The meeting is open to the public but the commissioners have asked people who want to come to the meetings to please park around the sides of the building.