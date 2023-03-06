Posted: Mar 06, 2023 9:36 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2023 10:44 AM

Tom Davis

Voters head to the polls Tuesday, March 7 for a special state question election. Some voters also have county questions and local propositions on the ballot. The State Election Board offers these tips and reminders to Oklahoma voters.

ELECTION DAY VOTING

Make a plan to vote. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work. If turnout is heavy at your precinct, be prepared for possible wait times. All eligible voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

VERIFY POLLING PLACE

All voters should verify their polling place before heading to the polls. Voters can verify their polling place using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board. Voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

BE PREPARED

View your sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal. You can also use the portal to find your polling place and track the status of your absentee ballot. The election list is available on the State Election Board website.

PROOF OF IDENTITY

Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. Some voters may also be required to confirm their address before being issued a ballot.

There are three ways to show proof of identity under the law (only one is required):

Show a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government; or Show the free voter identification card issued by the County Election Board; or Sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)

BALLOT STATUS

It is common for voters to ask, “How do I know my vote counted?” Ballots are counted when voters insert their ballots into the voting device during early voting and on Election Day.

Details regarding ballot status, Oklahoma’s voting devices, and security procedures can be found on the State Election Board website.

Election results will be available on the State Election Board website after the polls close at 7 p.m. on election night.

If you experience an issue or believe an election or voting crime has been committed, your first action should be to notify your precinct officials and contact your County Election Board while the incident is in progress. Election officials can take immediate action to resolve the issue and/or contact local law enforcement.

State and county election officials should always be your trusted sources for information.

WashingtonCounty Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House recommends voters with questions about their eligibility or polling place call before Election Day.

“We provide a number of additional services to voters on Election Day, so it can get very busy. If you have any questions, we strongly suggest you call or come by the week before Election Day if possible. If you find that you do have a question on Election Day, however, don’t hesitate to call.”

House says the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal is the easiest way for voters to verify their registration or locate their polling place. The OK Voter Portal can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

The WashingtonCounty Election Board reminds voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state-issued photo ID, or federally-recognized tribal ID to their polling place. An official Voter Identification Card can also be used as proof of identity.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

PRECINCT PLACE LOCATION

11 Redeemer Lutheran Church 3700 SE Woodland Rd.

12 Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch 4225 SE Adams Rd.

13 Highland Park Baptist Church 300 SE Washington Blvd.

15 Truth Church 4100 Nebraska St.

22 HeartMatters 3401 SE Price Rd.

23 First Church of the Nazarene 3650 SE Adams Blvd.

27 Greater First Baptist Church 216 W. 10th St.

28 Spirit Church 2121 S. Madison Blvd.

29 HeartMatters 3401 SE Price Rd.

32 St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 210 SE 9th ST.

33 Revival Time Outreach Center 101 SW Virginia Ave.

46 Oak Park Methodist Church 601 NW Brentwood Ave.

48 East Bartlesville Christian Church 3221 E Tuxedo Blvd. Annex

51 East Cross United Methodist Church 820 SE Madison Blvd.

54 Calvary Chapel 1607 SE Swan Dr.

55 Disciples Christian Church 5800 Douglas Lane

71 New Life Wesleyan 445 S. Caney, Copan

72 North Point Assembly of God 1515 N Osage, Dewey

73 First Church of God 222 S Osage, Dewey

74 Word of Truth Fellowship 16097 NE Bison Rd.

75 Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church 5111 Nowata Rd.

76 Oglesby Assembly of God 401471 W 2700 Rd.

77 Ramona First Baptist Church 499 4th St., Ramona

78 Vera 1st Southern Baptist Church 310 W Ramona Ave., Vera

79 Caney Valley Senior Center 329 N Ochelata St., Ochelata

80 Tri County Baptist Church 397930 W 4100 Rd.

For questions, please contact the WashingtonCounty Election Board at 918-337-2850or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in the City Hall Building. Regular office hours are 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m., Mondaythrough

URL Guide

OK Voter Portal: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html

County Election Board: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/county-election-boards.html

State Election Board: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/contact-us.html

Election List: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/elections-results/next-election.html

Ballot Status: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voters/ballot-status.html

Voting Devices: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/security-integrity/voting-devices.html

Security Procedures: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/security-integrity/election-security.html

Proof of Identity: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voters/proof-of-identity.html

Election Results: https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html