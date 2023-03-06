Posted: Mar 06, 2023 9:09 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2023 9:12 AM

Tom Davis

Get Real Ministries is holding its 7th March Against Meth/Fentanyl on Saturday, March 18 from 1-5pm at Unity Square Park.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastor Rando Gamble invited everyone and all churches to participate in this event to present information on the dangers of drugs and especially the new drug that kills--fentanyl.

Pastor Gamble noted that 6 local people have died from fentanyl overdoses and the he, personaly, has officiated 3 of those funerals.

The event features the sharing of stories from those who have overcome addiction, songs of praise and worship, plus free hamburgers and hot dogs.

For more information text or call Pastor Rando Gamble at 918 568 5332.