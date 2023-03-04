News
Washington County
Posted: Mar 04, 2023 7:55 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2023 7:55 PM
WCJLS 2023
It was an exciting evening at the Washington County Junior Livestock Premium Sale at the fairgrounds in Dewey, OK, Saturday night.
The event began with a delicious dinner served by the FFA with food provided by Rainey’s Custom Butchering, Regent Bank, Cases and Case Electric and Union State Bank.
The winner of the George Seals Scholarship is Jordan Heskett. The winners of the Bill Phillips and Jack Browder Scholarships are: Addi Lakey, Dally Harp, Izzy Lewis and Jordan Heskett.
The Showmanship Class Winners are:
SWINE:
Jr Case Rogers
Int Brandon Willis
Sr Addi Lakey
SHEEP:
Jr Harper Minor
Int Addi Jones
Sr Dally Harp
BEEF:
Jr Rian French
Int Dellaney Eden
Sr Jordan Heskett
GOATS:
Jr Blake Sanders
Int William Flanagan
Sr Izzy Lewis
MEAT RABBITS:
Jr Kahleya Klaus
Int Levi Moses
Jr Kira Hatlestad
BROILERS:
Int Raigan Prrett
Sr Charlotte Woodworth
GRAND CHAMPIONS
Breeding Gilt – Summer McDaniel
Breeding Ewe – Harper Minor
Breeding Heifer – Jaycie Perrier
Breeding Doe – Izzy Lewis
Wether Dam Doe – Izzy Lewis
Hereford Steer – Sophia Moses
Mini Hereford Heifer – Griffin Hough
Meat Rabbit Pen – Kira Hatlestad
GRADUATING SENIORS
Dara Dennis, Jordan Heskett, Kennedy Watson, Abby Snelson, Carter Brown, Dalton Conner, Dally Harp, Addi Lakey, Jaci Jo Sumner, Kayleigh Crowell, Meredith Mitchell, Clayton Evans and Summer McDaniel.
We are awaiting final sales results
« Back to News