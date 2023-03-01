Posted: Mar 04, 2023 9:07 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2023 9:36 AM

Tom Davis

On March 1st, 2023, Osage County Sheriff's Office Dispatch was contacted at approximately 6 a.m. in reference to a house fire located in Osage, OK on West Grand Street. The caller said they heard an explosion. During the investigation it was determined that the explosion may have originated from one of two lithium ion batteries located inside the residence.

Fire investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office and ATF assisted in the investigation. Unfortunately, two people located inside the residence perished from the fire. Town of Osage Mayor Connie Reese and her father in law Robert Reese were identified as the victims.

Firefighters from Osage Fire Department, Prue Fire Department, Hominy Fire Department, Hominy Ranchers Fire Department, Green County Fire Department, and Cleveland Fire Department responded to the scene.