Posted: Mar 04, 2023 5:54 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2023 5:54 AM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville City Council will meet for their first meeting of March next Monday, with a lengthy agenda. They will also hold a special meeting for the Bartlesville Education Authority before the City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m.

After getting through housekeeping items, the Bartlesville City Council will discuss and take possible action on a couple bids detailing a rehabilitation project from councilmember Dorsey & a City Hall HVAC replacement component project. They will next get through a laundry list of items to discuss and take possible action on.

The meeting will be on Monday night at 5:30 at City Hall on 401 S. Johnston Ave.