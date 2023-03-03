Posted: Mar 03, 2023 10:53 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2023 10:55 AM

Tom Davis

Truity Credit Union and AARP invite you to a free Fraud Awareness Information Session.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Sara Freeman, VP Business Development with Truity Credit Union, and Joy McGill, Associate State Director with AARP, invited the public to he event which will take place at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Boulevard, on Tuesday, March 7, starting at 5:00 p.m.

Special guests from AARP and the Bartlesville Police Department will be on hand to answer question.

No RSVP is required as the event is open to the public. For more information, call 918.337.7609.