Posted: Mar 03, 2023 10:40 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2023 11:34 AM
CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66 3-3-23
Tom Davis
This week's CAPITOL CALL on KWON powered by Phillips 66 was filled with a wide range of topics from what to do about red cedar trees and staying on Daylight Savings time to word that the governor is trying to lure a new company an area new Pryor according to Senator Julie Daniels.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has approved a nearly $700 million economic plan designed to bring in new business which includes incentives for a manufacturer to open a facility in Oklahoma, investing at least $3.6 billion and creating jobs.
The company has until April 15th to make a decision.
