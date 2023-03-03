Posted: Mar 03, 2023 4:06 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2023 4:06 AM

Tom Davis

Early voting concludes today, Friday, March 3, from 8am to 6pm for voters in Washington County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at the County Election Board at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4.



Early voting is not available at polling locations.



Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, said early voting is open to all voters.

On the ballot is State Question 820 that asks whether recreational marijuana should be legalize for adults over the age of 21.



The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4 and regular office hours are from 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.