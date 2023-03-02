Posted: Mar 02, 2023 10:57 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2023 11:12 AM

Tom Davis

News/ Talk KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1 and Real Country 104.9 KRIG is broadcasting from the The Washington County Junior Livestock Show at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.

Our broadcasts are sponoredd by: Mid America Feeds, Keith Swan Insurance, Wise Boot and Shoe Repair, Arvest Bank, Bartlett Coop, REP, Totel CSI, South Coffeyville and Coffeyville Stockyards, Union State Bank, Farmers Insurance Kris Rainwter, Bartnet IP, Romans Outdoor Power, Muller Construction, Regent Bank of Bartlesville and Medicalodges of Dewey.

The Washington County Junior Livestock Show is a 501(c)3 organization with the mission of providing our Washington County Youth with a safe and fun environment to exhibit their livestock. We strive to help our youth by promoting responsibility, life skills, and involvement in agriculture.

Each year the Washington County Junior Livestock Show concludes with a BBQ Dinner and Premium Sale on Saturday. The exhibitors with the top placing animals in their perspective species will have the opportunity to "sell" their livestock for prize money. Most exhibitors use this money for their next years project, or for Seniors, towards growing their livestock herd, or for post high school endeavors. Our Generous local businesses and individuals are who make this event such a success year after year.

The buyers only bbq dinner begins at 4:00PM Saturday, followed by public bbq at 5:00PM. The Awards presentation will begin at 6:30PM followed by the Premium Sale at 7:00PM.

Additional contributions to individual exhibitors making and not qualifying for sale are accepted in the form of "add ons" with payment taken at the auction.