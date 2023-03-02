Posted: Mar 02, 2023 9:51 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2023 9:52 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Osage County Junior Livestock show is taking place this weekend at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

The event kicked off on Wednesday, but continues with the heifer show, steer show, beef show and peewee showmanship on Thursday afternoon.

Tomorrow is the annual barbecue and auction, which kicks off at 5:00 and 7:00 respectively.

Jimmy Kunard with the event details what it means for the children who participate.

KRIG 104.9 FM reported live from the event on Thursday morning.