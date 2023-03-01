Posted: Mar 01, 2023 10:36 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2023 10:43 AM

The ownership of the Price Tower Art Center is being transferred to a new locally-based group, Copper Tree.

The building, which was constructed in 1956 as the corporate headquarters for the H.C. Price Company, was referred to by Frank Lloyd Weight as his extraordinary design, as “the tree that escaped the crowded forest”. It remains the only Wright-designed skyscraper ever built.

In a press release, Donna Keffer, current Executive Director of PTAC, stated “We are excited that the Copper Tree team is committed, first and foremost, to (1) the long term preservation of the Price Tower and (2) the legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright. Copper Tree will remain strongly focused on making sure that the arts will continue to be a major centerpiece of the Price Tower’s mission.”

The release states that over the next 18-24 months, the building will see much needed modernization to its heating and air conditioning systems, elevators, windows and more. Keffer said Copper Tree's team is excited about conserving the building and advised the public that during some of these much-needed upgrades, there will be times that current services are temporarily closed to the public, but as they said, “a small price to pay in order to have this historic treasure returned to the rich condition that it deserves.”