Posted: Mar 01, 2023 10:19 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2023 10:20 AM

Tom Davis

Fans of our annual OK Cooking School, your wait for tickets is over!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Radio's Promotions Director say you can now get your tickets at the Center Box Office, Cliff's Flooring and Design and here at Bartlesville Radio, 1200 SE Frank Phillips Blvd upstairs. Bartlesville Radio is also the place to get your VIP tickets!

The OK Cooking School with celebrity chef Jaimie Dunn is se for Tuesday, April 28, at the Center in Bartlesville. Booth browsing takes place from 3-6pm at Community Hall prior to the show.

The Cake Competition takes place in the Gallery also from 3-6pm.