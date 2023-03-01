News
Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 01, 2023 9:21 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2023 9:31 AM
First Presbyterian Church Lenten Musical Moments
Tom Davis
First Presbyterian Church at 505 S. Dewey in Bartlesville invites you to spend your lunch hour on Wednesday's during Lent listening to beautiful music peformed by local artists with a sack lunch and a place to relax.
The Lenten Music Moments are set for each Wednesday fron 12 noon to 1pm from March 1, to April 5. The music is free, but you can also purchase a brown bag lunch for $5 provided by the Presbyterian Women.
Schedule:
March 1: Tom Birkett-Clarinet
March 8: Lorlelei Barton-Harp
March 15: Greg Carr-Trombone
March 22: OWU Chorale
March 29: Ad Lib Singers
April 5: Kathy Stewart-Piano/Vocal
