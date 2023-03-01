Posted: Mar 01, 2023 9:21 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2023 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

First Presbyterian Church at 505 S. Dewey in Bartlesville invites you to spend your lunch hour on Wednesday's during Lent listening to beautiful music peformed by local artists with a sack lunch and a place to relax.

The Lenten Music Moments are set for each Wednesday fron 12 noon to 1pm from March 1, to April 5. The music is free, but you can also purchase a brown bag lunch for $5 provided by the Presbyterian Women.

Schedule:

March 1: Tom Birkett-Clarinet

March 8: Lorlelei Barton-Harp

March 15: Greg Carr-Trombone

March 22: OWU Chorale

March 29: Ad Lib Singers

April 5: Kathy Stewart-Piano/Vocal