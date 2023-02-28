Posted: Feb 28, 2023 6:27 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2023 6:45 PM

Chase McNutt

Former Bartlesville Police Department Officer and Corporal James Graham was recently acquitted of sexual crimes that he had originally been arrested for back in 2020.

Graham had been originally arraigned in September of 2020 before having his preliminary hearing in February of 2021.

Graham had previously been accused of making inappropriate contact with two female officers employed with the BPD during work situations and exposing himself to a female officer. He posted his original bond of $5,000.

Graham would later get a jury trial that began on Feb. 13, which would go on for 10-days before he would be acquitted for all the charges on Feb. 24.

Bartlesville Police Captain Andrew Ward said in a statement that, “upon completion of the trial and the subsequent acquittal of Mr. Graham, BPD command staff was made aware that one witness was possibly less than truthful at some point during the initial investigation or during the trial.”

The full statement can be found here.