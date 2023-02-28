Posted: Feb 28, 2023 4:00 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2023 4:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Congressman Josh Brecheen participates in the House Homeland Security Committee’s first full committee hearing entitled, “Every State is a Border State: Examining Secretary Mayorkas’ Border Crisis.”

The hearing discussed the widespread and debilitating impact President Biden’s border crisis is having on communities across the United States, including in Congressman Brecheen's own district where he listed issues regarding fentanyl in Bartlesville.

Witnesses included Rebecca Kiessling (Private Citizen, Rochester Hills, Michigan), The Honorable Mark Lamb (Sheriff, Pinal County, Arizona), Robert J. Trenschel, DO, MPH (President and Chief Executive Officer, Yuma Regional Medical Center, Yuma, Arizona), and Mr. David J. Bier (Associate Director, Immigration Studies, CATO Institute).

In the hearing, Congressman Josh Brecheen said:

“As has been demonstrated today, there is an invasion at our Southern border by narco-cartels and no state is safe from its impact. Oklahoma is no exception. In 2021, there were 299 fentanyl overdose deaths in our state. In 2018, that figure was only 39. That’s a staggering 667% increase in fentanyl deaths, many of which can be attributed to fentanyl pouring across our Southern border,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.

The hearing comes after House Homeland Security Republicans attended Border Boot Camp in El Paso, Texas last week.

You can watch Congressman Brecheen's full remarks below: