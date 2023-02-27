Posted: Feb 27, 2023 4:31 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2023 4:33 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on two felony counts starting with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and domestic assault with a dangerous weapon. Amie Danae Terry-Jackson was arrested back on February 17th on these charges.

According to an affidavit, Terry-Jackson allegedly assaulted a victim by stabbing them with a pair of scissors. Terry-Jackson also allegedly threatened to stab the roommate of the victim that she had previously stabbed. She would later be arrested.

Terry-Jackson is currently being held over on a $100,000 bond and her next court date is set for March 24.