Posted: Feb 27, 2023 10:02 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2023 10:23 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners met for their regular Monday meeting and heard a presentation from two Washington County Extension Educators.

Jenifer Harbour and Kennedy McCall gave a presentation over the 2022 OSU Extension Report. Harbour and McCall both detailed what the extension office was up to over the past calendar year.

McCall talked about the 2022 Plant Sale and said it was a big-time hit and helped raise money for the office.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier was again absent, but Mike Dunlap and Mitch Antle were both present. They said they expect Bouvier to be back next week.

Washington County Stakeholders Report