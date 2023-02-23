Posted: Feb 23, 2023 3:09 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2023 3:30 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden recently posted an update regarding an ongoing problem at the Dick Conner Correctional Facility near Hominy, that problem being, "prison drops."

Virden says this is something that his staff deals with on a weekly basis, as officers were most recently dispatched to the area in reference to two individuals running through the field with a duffle bag in their possession. Deputies were able to arrest four suspects who were doing the prison drop.

Virden talks about what they have recovered at the various prison drops.

Virden says the Osage County Sheriff's Office continues to gather information so that they can prevent these from happening.